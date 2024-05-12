Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

CLVT stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

