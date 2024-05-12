Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 354.2% in April

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, an increase of 354.2% from the April 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of Clene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,538. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

