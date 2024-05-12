Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.83 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

