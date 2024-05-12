Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RFI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

