Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

CHRS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

