Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 504.6% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

CLPBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,017. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $953.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

