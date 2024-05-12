Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

