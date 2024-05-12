Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
Shares of CODYY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
