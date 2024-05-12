Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 1.9 %

ELPC stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

