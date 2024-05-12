Comparing Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Perficient has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perficient and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $906.54 million 2.85 $98.93 million $2.34 31.45 Semantix $264.23 million 0.02 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.07

Profitability

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perficient and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 9.40% 19.50% 9.59% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perficient and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 8 0 0 2.00 Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient currently has a consensus target price of $70.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Semantix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perficient beats Semantix on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

