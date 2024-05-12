Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Trimmed by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

