Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,133 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

