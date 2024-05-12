Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 652 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

