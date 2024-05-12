Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

