Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Conduent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Conduent by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 91.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Conduent by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Conduent by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.