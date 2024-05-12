ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CNOBP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 3,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.54.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
