ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNOBP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 3,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

