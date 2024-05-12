Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

