Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on June 14th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of ED opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

