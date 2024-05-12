Contrasting Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freightos and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freightos and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -322.83% -21.23% -17.16% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Globavend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $20.28 million 5.24 -$65.47 million ($1.72) -1.29 Globavend $18.59 million 1.25 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Globavend has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Freightos beats Globavend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

