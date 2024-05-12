Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11, reports. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

