Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

