Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRBG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CRBG stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,728,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

