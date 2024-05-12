Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.74

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.74 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 84.58 ($1.06). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 393,537 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.88.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

Costain Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($276,765.75). Insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

