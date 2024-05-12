Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 18,704 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. CWM LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

