Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 11,781 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.01 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.87.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

