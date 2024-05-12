Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 20,251 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADV opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

