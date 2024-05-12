Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Coupang has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Coupang by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

