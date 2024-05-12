Craig Hallum Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $12.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

