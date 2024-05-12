Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on June 17th

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

