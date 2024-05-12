Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.
