Critical Comparison: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amesite and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Snowflake 2 8 23 0 2.64

Volatility and Risk

Snowflake has a consensus price target of $202.77, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Amesite.

Amesite has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Snowflake’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $850,000.00 10.58 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Snowflake $2.81 billion 18.71 -$836.10 million ($2.55) -61.63

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -850.46% -64.84% -62.06% Snowflake -29.79% -13.79% -9.39%

Summary

Snowflake beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

