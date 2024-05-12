Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $7.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00054877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.