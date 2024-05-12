Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 28.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

