CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $247.63 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $252.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

