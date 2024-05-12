CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $38,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CSW Industrials by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.78 and a 52 week high of $252.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

