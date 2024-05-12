Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Up 14.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cuentas Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 139.83% and a negative net margin of 93.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas
Cuentas Company Profile
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cuentas
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.