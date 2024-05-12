Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Up 14.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Cuentas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 139.83% and a negative net margin of 93.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

Cuentas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.46% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

