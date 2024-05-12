Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,102 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

