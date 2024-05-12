Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $292.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $272.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $298.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.94. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

