Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Trading Up 40.9%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) was up 40.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a market cap of $251,333.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.
