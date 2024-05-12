Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

