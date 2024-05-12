Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

CYTK stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

