Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $106.00 at JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.