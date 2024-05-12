DA Davidson Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

