DA Davidson Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $12.50

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 1,335,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,180. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

