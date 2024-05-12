DA Davidson Raises Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $98.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

