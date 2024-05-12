Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

