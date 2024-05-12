David Michael Barrett Sells 14,453 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.
- On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.
- On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.
- On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.
- On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.
- On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.
Expensify Price Performance
Expensify stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Expensify
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.