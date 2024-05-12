David Michael Barrett Sells 14,453 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

