David Michael Barrett Sells 15,180 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

