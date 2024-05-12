Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,384,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $407.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

