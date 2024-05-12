Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $121.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

